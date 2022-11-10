ProVise Management Group LLC Purchases 133 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $142.05 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $164.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.56 and a 200-day moving average of $140.33.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.