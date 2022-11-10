ProVise Management Group LLC Raises Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,906 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 48,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 15.7% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 9.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 625.9% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 26,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 23,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 99,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 3.4 %

BK stock opened at $43.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $36.22 and a 12 month high of $64.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.56.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 10.07%. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BK. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.19.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $787,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,278,967.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

