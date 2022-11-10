ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 1,750 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

ProVise Management Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total transaction of $30,225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 706,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,158,012.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 235,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $23,173,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 700,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,091,392.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total transaction of $30,225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 706,283 shares in the company, valued at $71,158,012.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 877,407 shares of company stock valued at $87,678,596 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.28.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $101.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.37 and its 200 day moving average is $90.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $256.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.38. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.50 and a fifty-two week high of $103.76.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

