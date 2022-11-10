ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 33 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

ProVise Management Group LLC cut its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,465 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MSCI by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,775,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,407,399,000 after buying an additional 45,250 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in MSCI by 10.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,338,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,346,000 after acquiring an additional 127,820 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 134.9% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,325,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $666,473,000 after buying an additional 761,126 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 26.3% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,208,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $607,620,000 after buying an additional 251,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 5.6% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 866,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,160,000 after buying an additional 45,793 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSCI stock opened at $465.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $441.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $438.63. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $376.41 and a fifty-two week high of $679.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.85 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.22%.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $3,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,157,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $3,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,157,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total value of $498,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,212,369.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $423.00 to $459.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of MSCI to $504.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $444.00 to $498.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $499.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.11.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

