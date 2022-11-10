Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,220 at Societe Generale

Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Societe Generale from GBX 1,350 ($15.54) to GBX 1,220 ($14.05) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,687 ($19.42) to GBX 1,380 ($15.89) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Prudential in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,380 ($15.89) to GBX 1,450 ($16.70) in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prudential has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,479.17.
Prudential Stock Up 7.4 %
PUK traded up $1.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.87. 35,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,462. Prudential has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $40.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.01.
Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.
