Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,220 at Societe Generale

Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Societe Generale from GBX 1,350 ($15.54) to GBX 1,220 ($14.05) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,687 ($19.42) to GBX 1,380 ($15.89) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Prudential in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,380 ($15.89) to GBX 1,450 ($16.70) in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prudential has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,479.17.

PUK traded up $1.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.87. 35,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,462. Prudential has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $40.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.01.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Prudential by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,417,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,520,000 after purchasing an additional 751,756 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Prudential during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,224,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Prudential by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,878,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,140,000 after purchasing an additional 573,822 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Prudential by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,435,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,033,000 after purchasing an additional 282,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Prudential by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 920,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,223,000 after purchasing an additional 276,933 shares during the last quarter. 1.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

