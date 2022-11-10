Pulse Seismic Inc. (TSE:PSD) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Pulse Seismic Inc. (TSE:PSD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 11th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 11th.
Pulse Seismic Price Performance
Pulse Seismic stock opened at C$1.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$98.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a current ratio of 7.53. Pulse Seismic has a 52-week low of C$1.74 and a 52-week high of C$2.91.
Pulse Seismic Company Profile
