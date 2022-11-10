Pulse Seismic Inc. (TSE:PSD) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Pulse Seismic Inc. (TSE:PSD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 11th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 11th.

Pulse Seismic stock opened at C$1.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$98.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a current ratio of 7.53. Pulse Seismic has a 52-week low of C$1.74 and a 52-week high of C$2.91.

Pulse Seismic Inc acquires, markets, and licenses two-dimensional (2D) and three-dimensional (3D) seismic data for the energy sector in Western Canada. Its data library covers principal areas in Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. The company's seismic data is used by oil and natural gas exploration and development companies.

