Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Summit Materials, Inc. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:SUM)

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Summit Materials in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.24). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Summit Materials’ current full-year earnings is $1.23 per share.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SUM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Summit Materials from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Summit Materials from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Summit Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Summit Materials from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Summit Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.06.

NYSE:SUM opened at $27.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.39. Summit Materials has a fifty-two week low of $21.99 and a fifty-two week high of $41.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 271.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

