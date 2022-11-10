Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Party City Holdco Inc. Issued By Telsey Advisory Group (NYSE:PRTY)

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Party City Holdco in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 8th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.16. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $1.25 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Party City Holdco’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Party City Holdco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

PRTY stock opened at $0.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average of $1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12. Party City Holdco has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $7.02.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Party City Holdco had a return on equity of 32.47% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $527.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Party City Holdco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Party City Holdco during the first quarter valued at about $138,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Party City Holdco by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,943 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 67.9% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 153,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 62,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Party City Holdco by 258.7% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 140,679 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 101,460 shares in the last quarter. 71.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, and stationery throughout the world.

