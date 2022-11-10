Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Danaos Co. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:DAC)

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Danaos in a report released on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $6.86 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $7.53. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Danaos’ current full-year earnings is $27.97 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Danaos’ FY2023 earnings at $25.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $24.94 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Danaos from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Danaos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Danaos stock opened at $56.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54. Danaos has a 12 month low of $52.73 and a 12 month high of $107.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.23.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaos during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaos in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Danaos in the third quarter valued at approximately $746,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Danaos in the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Westhampton Capital LLC grew its stake in Danaos by 23.2% in the third quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.03% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.81%.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2022, it had a fleet of 71 containerships aggregating 436,589 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

