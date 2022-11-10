Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Stevanato Group S.p.A. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:STVN)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) – William Blair raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Stevanato Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 9th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Stevanato Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Stevanato Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STVN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Stevanato Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Stevanato Group Trading Down 1.9 %

Institutional Trading of Stevanato Group

NYSE:STVN opened at €14.17 ($14.17) on Thursday. Stevanato Group has a 52 week low of €13.35 ($13.35) and a 52 week high of €24.60 ($24.60). The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is €17.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is €16.49.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Stevanato Group by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Stevanato Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Stevanato Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Stevanato Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

Featured Articles

