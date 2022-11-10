QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $8.50 Million

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 10th. One QITMEER NETWORK token can now be bought for $2.26 or 0.00013045 BTC on exchanges. QITMEER NETWORK has a market cap of $8.50 million and $6,621.12 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, QITMEER NETWORK has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $100.18 or 0.00576891 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 34.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,218.08 or 0.30049340 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000326 BTC.

About QITMEER NETWORK

QITMEER NETWORK launched on September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 210,240,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,756,045 tokens. The official website for QITMEER NETWORK is www.qitmeer.io. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. QITMEER NETWORK’s official message board is qitmeer.medium.com.

Buying and Selling QITMEER NETWORK

According to CryptoCompare, “QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. QITMEER NETWORK has a current supply of 210,240,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QITMEER NETWORK is 2.27935006 USD and is down -1.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $11,289.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

