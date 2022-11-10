Qorvo (QRVO) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Qorvo (NASDAQ: QRVO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/3/2022 – Qorvo was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $125.00.

11/3/2022 – Qorvo had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $115.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/3/2022 – Qorvo had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/3/2022 – Qorvo had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $110.00 to $85.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/3/2022 – Qorvo had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $100.00 to $90.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/3/2022 – Qorvo had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $109.00 to $87.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/3/2022 – Qorvo had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/3/2022 – Qorvo had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $152.00 to $120.00.

10/25/2022 – Qorvo had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $118.00 to $100.00.

10/24/2022 – Qorvo was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $120.00.

10/18/2022 – Qorvo had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $100.00 to $80.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Qorvo is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – Qorvo was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $130.00.

9/13/2022 – Qorvo is now covered by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/13/2022 – Qorvo is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

QRVO stock traded up $7.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $92.83. The company had a trading volume of 27,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,750. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.38 and a 12-month high of $163.95.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.38. Qorvo had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Frank P. Stewart sold 1,224 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $122,730.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,950 shares in the company, valued at $496,336.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total transaction of $206,118.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,666 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,909.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Frank P. Stewart sold 1,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $122,730.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,075 shares of company stock valued at $597,468 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 50,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 6,387 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC increased its stake in Qorvo by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 4.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

