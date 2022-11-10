Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lowered its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,996,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,401,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,844 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,590,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,852,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,785 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in 3M by 7.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,684,639,000 after buying an additional 758,126 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in 3M by 2.1% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,169,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,365,162,000 after buying an additional 191,982 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in 3M by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,413,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,103,670,000 after buying an additional 44,714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

3M Price Performance

Shares of 3M stock traded down $1.52 on Wednesday, reaching $123.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,780,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,102,503. 3M has a 1 year low of $107.07 and a 1 year high of $186.30. The company has a market cap of $68.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.52.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.92%.

Insider Activity at 3M

In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total value of $463,289.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,979.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,979.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,919 shares of company stock valued at $1,319,395 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.93.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

