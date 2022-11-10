Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Sells 9,801 Shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,801 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PMM. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 27.8% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 29,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,454 shares during the period. United Bank acquired a new stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth about $95,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 16.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth about $1,082,000. 10.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PMM stock opened at $5.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.46. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $5.58 and a 12 month high of $8.90.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

