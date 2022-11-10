Quanergy Systems, Inc. (NYSE:QNGY) Short Interest Update

Quanergy Systems, Inc. (NYSE:QNGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 980,400 shares, an increase of 392.4% from the October 15th total of 199,100 shares. Currently, 34.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Quanergy Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE QNGY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,615. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.48. Quanergy Systems has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $201.20.

Quanergy Systems (NYSE:QNGY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.19 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quanergy Systems

Quanergy Systems Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Quanergy Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $1,243,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Quanergy Systems in the 1st quarter worth $809,000. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Quanergy Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Quanergy Systems in the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Oasis Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in Quanergy Systems in the 1st quarter worth $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.13% of the company’s stock.

Quanergy Systems, Inc develops and markets light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions for automotive and IoT applications. The company offers M1 LiDAR sensor for mid-long range industrial measurement applications; M1 Edge 2D LiDAR sensor that enables reliable collision avoidance and smart navigation; M8 LiDAR sensor, which provides 3D perception using multiple eye-safe laser beams and time-of-flight measurement technology; MQ-8 LiDAR sensor for flow management applications; M8-Prime 3D LiDAR sensor that provides industry-leading pinpoint accuracy and captures for industrial and mapping applications; S3 solid state LiDAR sensor; QORTEX DTC, a 3D computer perception software; and QORTEX people counter enables the development of accurate and innovative people counting and queue management applications.

