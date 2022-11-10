Quantum Price Reaches $0.29 on Major Exchanges (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded down 53.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. One Quantum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001647 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Quantum has traded down 93% against the dollar. Quantum has a total market cap of $160.43 million and $189,137.44 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,427.10 or 1.00239331 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00008945 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00006383 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00046548 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00041332 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00023850 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005662 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.02 or 0.00241707 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000132 BTC.

About Quantum

Quantum (QUA) is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.19051048 USD and is down -76.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $190,556.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

