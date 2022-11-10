QuarkChain (QKC) Price Hits $0.0082 on Major Exchanges

QuarkChain (QKC) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 10th. QuarkChain has a market capitalization of $43.58 million and approximately $4.73 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, QuarkChain has traded down 27.7% against the U.S. dollar. One QuarkChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0082 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

QuarkChain Profile

QuarkChain was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,302,462,976 tokens. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer.QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network.”

