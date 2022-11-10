Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $3,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.8% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.8% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 98,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.4% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 14.8% in the first quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 5,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

DGX traded up $4.05 on Thursday, reaching $149.47. The company had a trading volume of 19,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,369. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.40 and a 1 year high of $174.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.84.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 15,497 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,247,065.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,013 shares in the company, valued at $4,641,885. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Quest Diagnostics news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 15,497 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,247,065.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,641,885. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total value of $288,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,478,904.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,497 shares of company stock valued at $2,781,965. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading

