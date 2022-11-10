R. F. Lafferty Cuts Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Price Target to $6.00

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at R. F. Lafferty from $15.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. R. F. Lafferty’s target price points to a potential upside of 393.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Canoo in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Canoo from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Roth Capital cut Canoo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Canoo Stock Performance

GOEV stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.22. The company had a trading volume of 549,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,563,047. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.88. Canoo has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $13.35. The company has a market capitalization of $331.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Transactions at Canoo

Canoo ( NYSE:GOEV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.15). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Canoo will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tony Aquila acquired 200,000 shares of Canoo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.58 per share, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,738,828 shares in the company, valued at $7,066,176.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Canoo news, CEO Tony Aquila acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $516,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,738,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,066,176.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Josette Sheeran sold 108,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total transaction of $422,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,398,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,453,724.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,773 shares of company stock worth $428,281. Corporate insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Canoo during the third quarter worth $28,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Canoo during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canoo by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canoo in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canoo during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 38.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canoo Company Profile

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis design to support various range of vehicle weight and ride profiles.

