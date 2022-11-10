R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the healthcare provider’s stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Sunday, October 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $30.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.60.
NASDAQ RCM opened at $6.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.54. R1 RCM has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $27.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.20.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in R1 RCM in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in R1 RCM by 81.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in R1 RCM in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in R1 RCM in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in R1 RCM by 2,483.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. 49.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.
