Radicle (RAD) Price Reaches $1.64 on Major Exchanges

Radicle (RAD) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. One Radicle coin can now be purchased for about $1.64 or 0.00009397 BTC on popular exchanges. Radicle has a total market capitalization of $56.75 million and $6.89 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Radicle has traded down 25.8% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002693 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000282 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000350 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $101.66 or 0.00583947 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000282 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 41.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,295.30 or 0.30416832 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000323 BTC.
Radicle Profile
Radicle’s launch date was February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 34,606,565 coins. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Radicle is radicle.community. The official website for Radicle is radicle.xyz.
Radicle Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radicle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radicle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
