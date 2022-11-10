Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 86.53% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.
Radius Global Infrastructure Stock Performance
Shares of RADI opened at $9.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $919.45 million, a PE ratio of -60.31 and a beta of 1.50. Radius Global Infrastructure has a one year low of $7.97 and a one year high of $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 6.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.26.
Institutional Trading of Radius Global Infrastructure
About Radius Global Infrastructure
Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of telecom real property interests and contractual rights. The company leases wireless towers or antennae, and other communications infrastructure. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in 8,506 leases situated on 8,186 communications sites located in the United States and 19 other countries.
