Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 86.53% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Get Radius Global Infrastructure alerts:

Radius Global Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of RADI opened at $9.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $919.45 million, a PE ratio of -60.31 and a beta of 1.50. Radius Global Infrastructure has a one year low of $7.97 and a one year high of $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 6.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.26.

Institutional Trading of Radius Global Infrastructure

About Radius Global Infrastructure

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RADI. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth $44,858,000. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth $13,533,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Radius Global Infrastructure by 438.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,567,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,227 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Radius Global Infrastructure by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,580,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,693,000 after purchasing an additional 982,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth $11,439,000. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of telecom real property interests and contractual rights. The company leases wireless towers or antennae, and other communications infrastructure. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in 8,506 leases situated on 8,186 communications sites located in the United States and 19 other countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.