Ramsey Quantitative Systems Buys Shares of 63,000 Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 63,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $17,658,000. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 24.9% of Ramsey Quantitative Systems’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Windsor Group LTD raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.5% during the first quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% during the second quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. NTB Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. NTB Financial Corp now owns 956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $13.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $277.19. 3,270,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,481,608. The business’s 50 day moving average is $279.20 and its 200-day moving average is $294.54. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.519 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.