Raymond James Boosts Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target to $130.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at Raymond James from $115.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.89% from the stock’s previous close.

PSX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.19.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $104.09 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $67.08 and a twelve month high of $111.28. The stock has a market cap of $50.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.44.

Institutional Trading of Phillips 66

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 36.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 17.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 284,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,615,000 after purchasing an additional 18,692 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 123,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,845,000 after purchasing an additional 11,155 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Phillips 66

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.