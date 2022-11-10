Raymond James Cuts Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) Price Target to $7.00

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $13.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Cyxtera Technologies from $14.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded Cyxtera Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Cyxtera Technologies to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Cyxtera Technologies Stock Down 8.3 %

Shares of CYXT opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. Cyxtera Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $15.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cyxtera Technologies

Cyxtera Technologies ( NASDAQ:CYXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.08). Cyxtera Technologies had a negative return on equity of 27.18% and a negative net margin of 27.88%. The firm had revenue of $184.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.88) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cyxtera Technologies will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Cyxtera Technologies by 11,985.4% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 36,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 36,076 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 700,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after buying an additional 225,308 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies during the second quarter worth about $194,000.

Cyxtera Technologies Company Profile

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

