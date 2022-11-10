Raymond James Cuts ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target to C$5.50

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$7.50 to C$5.50 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 76.28% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ECN. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.25 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.27.
ECN Capital stock traded down C$0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$3.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,443,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,608. ECN Capital has a 12-month low of C$2.86 and a 12-month high of C$12.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$769.96 million and a P/E ratio of 28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.53, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.48.
In other ECN Capital news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson bought 100,000 shares of ECN Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.78 per share, with a total value of C$477,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,549,219 shares in the company, valued at C$55,193,717.60. In other news, Senior Officer Michael Shane Lepore acquired 25,000 shares of ECN Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.85 per share, with a total value of C$146,297.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 614,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,595,097.21. Also, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$477,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,549,219 shares in the company, valued at C$55,193,717.60. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 330,391 shares of company stock valued at $1,812,935.
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.
