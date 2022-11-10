Raymond James Cuts ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target to C$5.50

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$7.50 to C$5.50 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 76.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ECN. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.25 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.27.

ECN Capital stock traded down C$0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$3.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,443,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,608. ECN Capital has a 12-month low of C$2.86 and a 12-month high of C$12.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$769.96 million and a P/E ratio of 28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.53, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.48.

ECN Capital ( TSE:ECN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$104.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$99.06 million. Sell-side analysts predict that ECN Capital will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ECN Capital news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson bought 100,000 shares of ECN Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.78 per share, with a total value of C$477,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,549,219 shares in the company, valued at C$55,193,717.60. In other news, Senior Officer Michael Shane Lepore acquired 25,000 shares of ECN Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.85 per share, with a total value of C$146,297.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 614,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,595,097.21. Also, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$477,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,549,219 shares in the company, valued at C$55,193,717.60. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 330,391 shares of company stock valued at $1,812,935.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

