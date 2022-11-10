Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stock Holdings Lifted by 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 149.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies makes up 1.1% of 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RTX. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 29.5% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 140,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,479,000 after buying an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $303,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.7% in the second quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Agate Pass Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.73.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $97.06. The company had a trading volume of 153,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,274,204. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.55. The stock has a market cap of $142.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $16.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 73.33%.

Insider Activity at Raytheon Technologies

In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $319,356.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,533.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $319,356.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,533.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $110,964.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,937.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,246 shares of company stock valued at $590,280 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

