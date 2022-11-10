Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RC. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Ready Capital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. TheStreet cut Ready Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ready Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Ready Capital from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Ready Capital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ready Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

Shares of RC traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 808,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,978. Ready Capital has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $16.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.67 and its 200 day moving average is $12.88.

In other Ready Capital news, CFO Andrew Ahlborn sold 3,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total transaction of $41,883.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,734. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ready Capital by 86.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Ready Capital in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ready Capital in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.17% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

