Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE – Get Rating) shares rose 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.77 and last traded at $36.40. Approximately 6,225,135 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 6,989,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.18.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2,494.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,056,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977,293 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1,377.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,026,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,181,000 after purchasing an additional 957,319 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 765.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,015,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,486,000 after purchasing an additional 897,980 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 13,977.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 861,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,197,000 after purchasing an additional 855,286 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 408.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 996,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,499,000 after purchasing an additional 800,278 shares during the period.

