Real Good Food (RGF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 11th.

Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $30.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.38 million. Real Good Food had a negative return on equity of 2,730.68% and a negative net margin of 25.29%. On average, analysts expect Real Good Food to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Real Good Food stock opened at $6.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. Real Good Food has a 12 month low of $4.56 and a 12 month high of $11.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Real Good Food by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Real Good Food by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 4,861 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Real Good Food by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 202,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 15,122 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Real Good Food by 304.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 7,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Real Good Food during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. 16.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Real Good Food Company, Inc, through its subsidiary, Real Good Foods, LLC operates as a health and wellness focused frozen food company in the United States. The company develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients.

