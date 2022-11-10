Real Good Food (RGF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 11th.
Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $30.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.38 million. Real Good Food had a negative return on equity of 2,730.68% and a negative net margin of 25.29%. On average, analysts expect Real Good Food to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Real Good Food stock opened at $6.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. Real Good Food has a 12 month low of $4.56 and a 12 month high of $11.80.
The Real Good Food Company, Inc, through its subsidiary, Real Good Foods, LLC operates as a health and wellness focused frozen food company in the United States. The company develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients.
