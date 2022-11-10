Real Good Food (RGF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 11th.

Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.25. Real Good Food had a negative return on equity of 2,730.68% and a negative net margin of 25.29%. The company had revenue of $30.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.38 million. On average, analysts expect Real Good Food to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Real Good Food Price Performance

RGF stock opened at $6.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. Real Good Food has a fifty-two week low of $4.56 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Real Good Food

About Real Good Food

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Real Good Food by 70.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Real Good Food by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 4,861 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Real Good Food by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 202,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 15,122 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Real Good Food by 304.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 7,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Real Good Food during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 16.43% of the company’s stock.

The Real Good Food Company, Inc, through its subsidiary, Real Good Foods, LLC operates as a health and wellness focused frozen food company in the United States. The company develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients.

