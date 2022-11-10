RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

REAL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of RealReal from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of RealReal in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of RealReal from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of RealReal from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of RealReal from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.91.

REAL stock opened at $1.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.29. RealReal has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $16.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.64.

RealReal ( NASDAQ:REAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $154.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.99 million. RealReal had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 11,650.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RealReal will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 14,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $32,818.72. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 667,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,549,395.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other RealReal news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 14,146 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $32,818.72. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 667,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,549,395.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd A. Suko sold 11,046 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $27,283.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 385,362 shares in the company, valued at $951,844.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,361 shares of company stock valued at $112,978. Corporate insiders own 13.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of RealReal by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 444,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 101,260 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

