Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Position Increased by Reuter James Wealth Management LLC

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Realty Income during the first quarter worth $30,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Realty Income during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 120.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Realty Income by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Price Performance

NYSE:O traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,004,602. The company has a market capitalization of $41.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.69 and a 200-day moving average of $66.66.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a nov 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 278.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on O shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Mizuho cut Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.