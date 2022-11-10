Realty Income Co. (O) to Issue Nov 22 Dividend of $0.25 on December 15th

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) declared a nov 22 dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.248 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, December 15th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th.

Realty Income has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 28 consecutive years. Realty Income has a payout ratio of 217.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Realty Income to earn $4.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.3%.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Price Performance

Realty Income stock opened at $63.25 on Thursday. Realty Income has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $75.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.66. The company has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.11, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income by 25.3% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 2,969.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 8.5% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Realty Income in the first quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 1,699.5% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 3,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

O has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

About Realty Income

(Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.