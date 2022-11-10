Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Barclays

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.13.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $38.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.65. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $18.47 and a 52-week high of $114.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Reata Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RETA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 190.87% and a negative net margin of 3,045.98%. Equities research analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RETA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 270,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,873,000 after purchasing an additional 91,974 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 218,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,142,000 after purchasing an additional 43,690 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

Featured Articles

