Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Truist Financial

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 205.81% from the company’s previous close.

RDFN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Redfin from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Redfin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Redfin from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Redfin from $13.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Redfin from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.18.

Get Redfin alerts:

Redfin Trading Down 12.1 %

Shares of Redfin stock opened at $3.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $354.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. Redfin has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $51.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.45.

Insider Activity at Redfin

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Redfin news, Director James Slavet acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 202,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,701,386.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Redfin news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $59,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,138.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director James Slavet purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $840,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 202,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,701,386.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

About Redfin

(Get Rating)

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.