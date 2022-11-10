Regatta Capital Group LLC Buys 1,270 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Regatta Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $5.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $86.75. The stock had a trading volume of 471,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,723,204. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.84 and its 200 day moving average is $91.81. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

