Regatta Capital Group LLC Has $853,000 Stock Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Regatta Capital Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,074 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MMP. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.10.

Shares of NYSE MMP traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.25. The company had a trading volume of 21,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,545. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $43.58 and a 1-year high of $54.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.15 and its 200-day moving average is $50.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $1.0475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.02%. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.89%.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

