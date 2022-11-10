Regatta Capital Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Regatta Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in PBF Energy by 7.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 227,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,544,000 after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 10.6% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 325,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after buying an additional 31,345 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 38,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PBF Energy in the first quarter valued at about $617,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 24.1% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PBF stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.36. 68,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,673,852. PBF Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $49.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th.

In other news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 100,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $3,754,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,003,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider John C. Barone sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $1,494,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,012.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $3,754,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,003,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,803,425 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

PBF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on PBF Energy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen increased their target price on PBF Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet raised PBF Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

