Regatta Capital Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Regatta Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,469 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 154.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth $316,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 28,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma Trading Up 11.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WSM traded up $13.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $128.41. 107,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,751. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.58 and a 1-year high of $223.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.58. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 81.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.42%.

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.43, for a total value of $3,008,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,463,660.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WSM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.81.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.