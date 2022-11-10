Regatta Capital Group LLC Sells 1,536 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Regatta Capital Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 47.4% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $91,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $92,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $96,000.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

FBND stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.79. The company had a trading volume of 17,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,687. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.38. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.25 and a 1-year high of $53.44.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.