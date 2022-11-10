Regatta Capital Group LLC Sells 4,177 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Regatta Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,713 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 4,177 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 0.8% of Regatta Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 7,648.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 78,476 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 7.1% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Macquarie cut their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.14.

Visa Stock Up 5.8 %

Visa Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE V traded up $11.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $205.14. The company had a trading volume of 283,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,090,764. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $235.85. The stock has a market cap of $387.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $192.09 and its 200 day moving average is $201.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.46%.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

