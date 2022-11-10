Regatta Capital Group LLC Sells 94,824 Shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF)

Regatta Capital Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Rating) by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,824 shares during the quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 2.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,487,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,141,000 after purchasing an additional 36,529 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 7.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 656,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after buying an additional 46,981 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 4.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 641,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,235,000 after acquiring an additional 26,990 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 6.5% during the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 507,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 31,194 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 68.6% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 464,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after buying an additional 188,771 shares during the period. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $6.58. 8,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,210. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.24. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $9.63.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0265 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Michael Kalinoski sold 5,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total value of $37,752.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

