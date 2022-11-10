Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) EVP Sells $727,820.00 in Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $727.82, for a total value of $727,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,297,296.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Monday, October 3rd, Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.39, for a total value of $775,929.00.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $742.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $709.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $649.91. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $538.01 and a 52-week high of $769.63. The firm has a market cap of $80.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 5.36.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on REGN shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $851.00 to $868.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $851.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $767.29.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

