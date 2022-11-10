Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target Raised to $856.00 at Truist Financial

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $790.00 to $856.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on REGN. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $757.00 to $788.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $740.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $767.29.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $758.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $709.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $649.91. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $538.01 and a twelve month high of $769.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $82.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $741.00, for a total value of $451,269.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares in the company, valued at $801,762. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $727.82, for a total value of $727,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at $14,297,296.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $741.00, for a total transaction of $451,269.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $14,373,699. Corporate insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 150,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,519,000 after acquiring an additional 45,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.