Relx (LON:REL) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,280.22

Relx Plc (LON:REL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,280.22 ($26.25) and traded as high as GBX 2,314 ($26.64). Relx shares last traded at GBX 2,281 ($26.26), with a volume of 2,078,688 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,785 ($32.07) price objective on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group set a GBX 2,650 ($30.51) price objective on Relx in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,828 ($32.56) price objective on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,986 ($34.38) price objective on Relx in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,840 ($32.70) to GBX 2,710 ($31.20) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,612.71 ($30.08).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,249.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,279.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.53. The firm has a market cap of £44.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,856.79.

In other Relx news, insider June Felix purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,204 ($25.38) per share, for a total transaction of £44,080 ($50,754.17).

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

