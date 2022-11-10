Render Token (RNDR) Achieves Market Cap of $139.27 Million

Render Token (RNDR) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 10th. In the last seven days, Render Token has traded down 26.8% against the U.S. dollar. Render Token has a market cap of $139.27 million and approximately $64.52 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Render Token token can now be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00003135 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Render Token

Render Token’s genesis date was June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 253,798,860 tokens. Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken. The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Render Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem.”

