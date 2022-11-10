Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Six Flags Entertainment Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.66 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.02. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Six Flags Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $1.82 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.29). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $435.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Six Flags Entertainment Trading Down 3.9 %

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SIX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $54.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp cut Six Flags Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.27.

NYSE SIX opened at $19.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 2.20. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12-month low of $16.83 and a 12-month high of $47.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 19.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 58.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 70,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.41 per share, for a total transaction of $6,102,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $1,102,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,700,000 shares in the company, valued at $235,935,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer purchased 250,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.41 per share, for a total transaction of $6,102,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,229,175 shares of company stock valued at $28,809,899 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

