Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Velo3D, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:VLD)

Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Velo3D in a report released on Wednesday, November 9th. William Blair analyst B. Drab expects that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Velo3D’s current full-year earnings is ($0.42) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Velo3D’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Velo3D from $4.80 to $3.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Velo3D from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Velo3D stock opened at $2.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market cap of $405.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 3.63. Velo3D has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $12.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.98 and its 200-day moving average is $3.26.

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.09 million. Velo3D had a negative return on equity of 66.17% and a negative net margin of 36.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Velo3D in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Velo3D by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Velo3D by 151.8% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 673,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 406,095 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Velo3D in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Velo3D in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.

