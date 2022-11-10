Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for November 9th (BDT, BSY, CLSD, CTMX, FTT, HBI, INE, LQDA, PAR, PHGE)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, November 9th:

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have C$11.00 price target on the stock.

Get Bird Construction Inc alerts:

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD)

was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has C$38.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$33.00.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating. TD Securities currently has C$19.50 price target on the stock.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) had its underperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) had its price target cut by BTIG Research from $60.00 to $46.00.

BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) had its target price lowered by Chardan Capital from $6.00 to $2.00.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) had its underperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They currently have a C$2.00 price target on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.