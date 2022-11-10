Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for November 9th (BDT, BSY, CLSD, CTMX, FTT, HBI, INE, LQDA, PAR, PHGE)

Posted by on Nov 10th, 2022

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, November 9th:

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have C$11.00 price target on the stock.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has C$38.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$33.00.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating. TD Securities currently has C$19.50 price target on the stock.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) had its underperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) had its price target cut by BTIG Research from $60.00 to $46.00.

BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) had its target price lowered by Chardan Capital from $6.00 to $2.00.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) had its underperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They currently have a C$2.00 price target on the stock.

